Michael Kay Re-ups With YES Network

YES Network has re-signed Yankees play-by-play sportscaster Michael Kay to a multi-year deal, the network said Monday.

In addition to his in-game duties, Kay will continue to host a number of YES Network programs, including CenterStage and YESterdays.

Kay, who has been the voice of Yankees telecasts on YES since its inception in 2002, has earned 19 Emmy nominations and three wins while at the network.

“We are pleased that Michael will continue to be the voice of the Yankees on YES while also hosting our signature CenterStage interview show,” said John Filippelli, president of production and programming at the YES Network, announcing the deal. “New Yorkers have long identified him with the Yankees and as a sports authority in general, and he is considered one of the best play-by-play men in baseball. His knowledge of the game and his ability to articulate in a clear, accurate and succinct manner make him an invaluable member of the YES team.”