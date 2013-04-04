Michael Cascio to Step Down as Nat Geo's EVP of Programming
Michael Cascio will step down from his post as National
Geographic Channel's executive VP of programming at the end of the month.
Cascio, who has served in that role since 2011, is expected
to continue to develop and produce shows for the channel. He has been with Nat
Geo since 2004.
Cascio played a large role in the channel's
documentary Inside 9/11, one of its highest-rated telecasts. He also
helped to develop additional specials and series, including Doomsday
Preppers, George W. Bush: The 9/11 Interview, Wicked Tuna, Titanic:
The Final Word, Alaska State Troopers, Dog Whisperer, and Human
Footprint.
