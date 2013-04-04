Michael Cascio to Step Down as Nat Geo's EVP of Programming

Michael Cascio will step down from his post as National

Geographic Channel's executive VP of programming at the end of the month.





Cascio, who has served in that role since 2011, is expected

to continue to develop and produce shows for the channel. He has been with Nat

Geo since 2004.





Cascio played a large role in the channel's

documentary Inside 9/11, one of its highest-rated telecasts. He also

helped to develop additional specials and series, including Doomsday

Preppers, George W. Bush: The 9/11 Interview, Wicked Tuna, Titanic:

The Final Word, Alaska State Troopers, Dog Whisperer, and Human

Footprint.