MiamiMarlins to Be Featured on Season Two of Showtime's 'The Franchise'

Showtime announced

Monday that it has selected the Miami Marlins as the team it will follow in

season two of its reality series, The Franchise.

The network will

once again team up with MLB Productions to follow the rebranded Marlins, who

have undergone a franchise makeover since last season. Aside from personnel

changes that include the hiring of manager Ozzie Guillen and the signings of

notable players like Jose Reyes, Heath Bell and Carlos Zambrano, the Marlin

franchise sports a name change from Florida to Miami and a new state-of-the-art

stadium.

"Miami

is not only one of the most sexy and cosmopolitan cities in the country, but

has become one of the best sports towns as well," said David Nevins, president

of entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. "The Franchise has worked

for us because it appeals to both the hard core sports fan as well audiences

interested in compelling unscripted drama. A newly rebuilt Miami Marlins

franchise full of big player personalities, and led by the larger-than-life

Ozzie Guillen, are an ideal team for season two of The Franchise."

Tim

Brosnan, MLB executive VP, business added: "With all of the changes they have

made, this is the perfect time to feature the Miami Marlins. The club has

no shortage of intriguing storylines and colorful characters that will make for

compelling television."

The premiere date

for season two of The Franchise will be announced later this year.