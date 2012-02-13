MiamiMarlins to Be Featured on Season Two of Showtime's 'The Franchise'
Showtime announced
Monday that it has selected the Miami Marlins as the team it will follow in
season two of its reality series, The Franchise.
The network will
once again team up with MLB Productions to follow the rebranded Marlins, who
have undergone a franchise makeover since last season. Aside from personnel
changes that include the hiring of manager Ozzie Guillen and the signings of
notable players like Jose Reyes, Heath Bell and Carlos Zambrano, the Marlin
franchise sports a name change from Florida to Miami and a new state-of-the-art
stadium.
"Miami
is not only one of the most sexy and cosmopolitan cities in the country, but
has become one of the best sports towns as well," said David Nevins, president
of entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. "The Franchise has worked
for us because it appeals to both the hard core sports fan as well audiences
interested in compelling unscripted drama. A newly rebuilt Miami Marlins
franchise full of big player personalities, and led by the larger-than-life
Ozzie Guillen, are an ideal team for season two of The Franchise."
Tim
Brosnan, MLB executive VP, business added: "With all of the changes they have
made, this is the perfect time to feature the Miami Marlins. The club has
no shortage of intriguing storylines and colorful characters that will make for
compelling television."
The premiere date
for season two of The Franchise will be announced later this year.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.