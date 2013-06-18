MGM Television Signs BermanBraun to Production Deal
MGM has inked an exclusive multiyear production deal with
independent media company BermanBraun to develop scripted and unscripted
programming for broadcast and cable TV, the companies announced on Tuesday.
Roma Khanna, president of television group anddigital at MGM
Television, will lead the new venture with Steve Stark, MGM's president of
television production, and Gene Stein, president of television at BermanBraun.
"We are excited to be in business with BermanBraun, who are
proven producers in the television industry and will be integral to our strategy
of developing high quality programming," said Gary Barber, chairman and CEO of
MGM.
"The production deal with MGM provides an exciting
opportunity to collaborate with a team who embraces innovative concepts and new
paradigms in this fast shifting landscape," added BermanBraun partners Gail
Berman and Lloyd Braun.
MGM Television has announced several new series in the past
year including History's Vikings, MTV's Teen Wolf and a new
series based on the film Fargo for FX. BermanBraun's TV projects include
NBC's upcoming Camp, HGTV's Garage Sale Wars, Showtime's
Polyamory and two series for Discovery Channel to be announced.
The deal also includes a first-look agreement on
all theatrical projects from BermanBraun.
