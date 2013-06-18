MGM Television Signs BermanBraun to Production Deal

MGM has inked an exclusive multiyear production deal with

independent media company BermanBraun to develop scripted and unscripted

programming for broadcast and cable TV, the companies announced on Tuesday.

Roma Khanna, president of television group anddigital at MGM

Television, will lead the new venture with Steve Stark, MGM's president of

television production, and Gene Stein, president of television at BermanBraun.

"We are excited to be in business with BermanBraun, who are

proven producers in the television industry and will be integral to our strategy

of developing high quality programming," said Gary Barber, chairman and CEO of

MGM.

"The production deal with MGM provides an exciting

opportunity to collaborate with a team who embraces innovative concepts and new

paradigms in this fast shifting landscape," added BermanBraun partners Gail

Berman and Lloyd Braun.

MGM Television has announced several new series in the past

year including History's Vikings, MTV's Teen Wolf and a new

series based on the film Fargo for FX. BermanBraun's TV projects include

NBC's upcoming Camp, HGTV's Garage Sale Wars, Showtime's

Polyamory and two series for Discovery Channel to be announced.

The deal also includes a first-look agreement on

all theatrical projects from BermanBraun.