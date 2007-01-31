MGM Sells Off Reno, Chappelle's in Top Three Markets

MGM has sold off-cable episodes of Comedy Central’s RENO911!and Chappelle’s Show in the top three markets of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, paving the way for the syndicator to secure a national syndication launch for both, as well as 15 additional markets.

Sales for the shows, distributed by MGM through the studio’s strategic relationship with New Line Television, “started right before NATPE,” says MGM Worldwide Television Distribution President Jim Packer.

In New York, MGM licensed RENO911! and Chappelle’s Show to Tribune’s WPIX. In Los Angeles, RENO911! went to CBS-owned KCAL and Chappelle’s Show to the Fox duopoly of KTTV/KCOP. In Chicago, Fox’s WFLD/WPWR got both.