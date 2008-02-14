MGM HD Inks Carriage Deals

MGM HD signed new carriage deals with a handful of operators, including overbuilder RCN.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer said the network will be carried on RCN systems in Chicago, as well as Antietam Cable Television in Maryland, Armstrong Cable Services in Pennsylvania, BendBroadband in Oregon, Massillon Cable TV in Ohio and Millennium TelCom in Texas.

Those come on the heels of deals with DirecTV and Verizon Communications’ FiOS TV.

MGM HD, the studio’s first U.S. cable network, is a mix of more than 4,100 films, as well as future original programming including "red-carpet events and sneak peeks at new films in production," MGM said.

The studio is owned by a consortium of companies including venture-capital firm Providence Equity Partners (the largest stakeholder), Sony and Comcast.