MGM HD Adds to Executive Team

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer named some key executives for its MGM HD movie channel.

Gracelyn Brown, formerly director of programming at KTLA TV Los Angeles, was named vice president, programming, responsible for all programming and scheduling for the start-up network.

Bernard Nguyen-Sovan, from World Championship Sports Network in Los Angeles, was named manager of programming, focusing on special events and specials for MGM HD.

Doug Chalfant, from Reelz Channel, also in Los Angeles, was named executive creative director.

Mark Zelenz, from consulting firm Elephant in the TV Room, joins MGM HD as executive director of affiliate sales, heading up the effort to secure cable, satellite and telco affiliates on the East Coast.

Nicole Mulholland, from Yahoo in New York, joins the channel as an advertising-sales account executive.

The channel already has carriage deals with the two largest operators, Comcast and Time Warner Cable, as well as Dish Network.

MGM HD combines more than 4,100 MGM library titles with original programming, all delivered in 1080i HD.