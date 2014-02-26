Meyers' 'Late Night' Stays Strong in Night Two

Seth Meyers' second night as host of NBC's Late Night held up well, retaining 80% of Monday's premiere audience with 2.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Tuesday's show was up 7% over the 2.5 million that former host Jimmy Fallon drew for his second show in March 2009. Among adults 18-49, Late Night With Seth Meyers dipped just two tenths from Monday to a 1.2 rating.

NBC said it was the most-watched Tuesday Late Night in seven years and the best demo rating in six. Tuesday's show was up 35% over Late Night's season-to-date average. Meyers again outdrew CBS' Late Late Show (1.4 million) and ABC's Nightline (1.3 from 12:30-1 a.m.).

Earlier, Tonight Show dipped from Monday to 5.6 million viewers, but was still 41% over the season-to-date average (not including Olympics lead ins). Fallon still well outpaced David Letterman (2.8 million) and Jimmy Kimmel (1.9 million).