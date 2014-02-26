Meyers' 'Late Night' Stays Strong in Night Two
Seth Meyers' second night as host of NBC's Late Night held up well, retaining 80% of Monday's premiere audience with 2.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen.
Tuesday's show was up 7% over the 2.5 million that former host Jimmy Fallon drew for his second show in March 2009. Among adults 18-49, Late Night With Seth Meyers dipped just two tenths from Monday to a 1.2 rating.
NBC said it was the most-watched Tuesday Late Night in seven years and the best demo rating in six. Tuesday's show was up 35% over Late Night's season-to-date average. Meyers again outdrew CBS' Late Late Show (1.4 million) and ABC's Nightline (1.3 from 12:30-1 a.m.).
Earlier, Tonight Show dipped from Monday to 5.6 million viewers, but was still 41% over the season-to-date average (not including Olympics lead ins). Fallon still well outpaced David Letterman (2.8 million) and Jimmy Kimmel (1.9 million).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.