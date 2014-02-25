Meyers' 'Late Night' Debut Tops Fallon

Seth Meyers' debut Monday as host of NBC's Late Night averaged 3.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen, up 19% from what Jimmy Fallon drew in his Late Night debut in March 2009.

With adults 18-49, Late Night with Seth Meyers drew a 1.4 rating, which was also slightly higher than the 1.3 of Fallon's debut. Monday's Late Night was the best performance in both measures on that night since 2005.

Monday's show was up 69% over Late Night's season-to-date average.

Meyers outdrew CBS' Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson, which had 1.23 million viewers; ABC's Nightline had 1.305 million for the first half-hour of the time period.

Leading into Late Night, Jimmy Fallon kicked off his second week as Tonight Show host with 6.25 million viewers, his lowest since taking over but still 56% over Tonight's season average, excluding the Olympics.

More importantly, Fallon still bested David Letterman (2.59 million) and Jimmy Kimmel (2.44 million).