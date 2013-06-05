Mexico Match Scores for Telemundo

Telemundo said its Tuesday night telecast of Mexico's important 1-0 win over Jamaica in a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying match was the top sporting event on television that night regardless of language.

The NBCUniversal-owned Spanish-language broadcaster claimed an average of nearly 2.9 million total viewers and more than 1.7 million viewers ages 18-49, citing Nielsen Live Plus Same Day data. On a cumulative basis, the Rumbo al Mundial match reached more than 5.7 million viewers, including about 3.38 million in the 18-49 demo, Telemundo said.

The match, played in Kingston, Jamaica, was the top telecast among total viewers in Houston and Los Angeles in the period, and the top program among adults 18-49 in those markets plus Miami, Fla., and Dallas, again regardless of language, according to Telemundo.

