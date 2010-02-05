Mexicanal Expands California Reach
The Spanish-language network Mexicanal has lined up
distribution deals with KBEH Los Angeles, the new K5OLL San Diego and KMIR Palm
Springs, while partnering with Comcast in San
Francisco.
The expansion adds more than 1.1
million Hispanic households to the digital channel's network, according to
Mexicanal.
"Today's news represents
tremendous growth for us as we continue to expand Mexicanal's reach into the
country's most important Hispanic markets," said Mexicanal President Luis
Torres-Bohl. "California
is especially significant, as so much of the state's population is directly
connected to the Mexican regions highlighted by our programming."
Mexicanal's lineup includes the
daily newscast MXâ€¢24 Noticias and the cultural show La Ruta de Mexico.
