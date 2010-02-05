Mexicanal Expands California Reach

The Spanish-language network Mexicanal has lined up

distribution deals with KBEH Los Angeles, the new K5OLL San Diego and KMIR Palm

Springs, while partnering with Comcast in San

Francisco.

The expansion adds more than 1.1

million Hispanic households to the digital channel's network, according to

Mexicanal.

"Today's news represents

tremendous growth for us as we continue to expand Mexicanal's reach into the

country's most important Hispanic markets," said Mexicanal President Luis

Torres-Bohl. "California

is especially significant, as so much of the state's population is directly

connected to the Mexican regions highlighted by our programming."

Mexicanal's lineup includes the

daily newscast MXâ€¢24 Noticias and the cultural show La Ruta de Mexico.

