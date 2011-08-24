MEXICANAL Continues to Build Net Through Digital Multicasts

Spanish-language network MEXICANAL continues to build its coverage through broadcast multicast channel deals. The latest is with WDVB New York for carriage on channel 23.2.

New York is the largest Hispanic market according to the 2010 census, with 2.3 million. Not surprisingly, MEXICANAL has been targeting TV stations in Hispanic-heavy markets, including digital multicast channels Los Angeles (KBEH), Dallas (KTAQ), Phoenix (KTVP) and San Antonio (WOAI).

"WDVB has a commitment with our viewers in the New York Metro area to bring culturally relevant programming. Working with partners like MEXICANAL, we keep our promise and bring a great option for Hispanic viewers," said Deepak Viswanath, managing partner, Edison Broadcasting.

The National Association of Broadcasters has been arguing that the use of multicast channels to serve niche and minority populations is one of the reasons that broadcasters need to be left with enough spectrum to continue to deliver those services.

"We're pleased that local broadcasters continue to expand our digital multicast offerings to super-serve viewers," said National Association of Broadcasters spokesman Dennis Wharton. "This is just another example of DTV spectrum fulfilling its promise, and allowing viewers the opportunity to watch niche programming free of charge."