Mexicanal Celebrates 10th Anniversary With New Look

Mexicanal, a TV network that provides regional Mexican programming to Mexicans living in the United States, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a revamped image.

The redesign is aimed at a more dynamic and modern graphic presentation, including interstitials with new music, logos and animations.

“We are proud to have significantly expanded our coverage, which includes the main Hispanic markets in the United States,” said Luis Torres-Bohl, president of Mexicanal. “And this is a great opportunity to reiterate my deepest gratitude to our viewers, the affiliated stations that provide programming in Mexico, our US distributors and my colleagues who work hard to ensure that Mexicanal offers quality and engaging programming to our viewers.”

Launched in 2005, the channel has added numerous providers to its original distributor DirecTV, including Comcast, Cablevision, Charter and AT&T, among others.

The network’s programming consists of state-run TV stations, independent companies and its own productions.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Mv9HB6tV-w[/embed]