Metzger Awarded Oregon Broadcaster of the Year

Mark Metzger, general manager of KLSR-KEVU in Eugene, has been named Broadcaster of the Year by the Oregon Association of Broadcasters (OAB). The OAB honors individuals “who have made unselfish and significant contributions to Oregon’s broadcast industry.”

Metzger has run the stations, a Fox and a MyNetworkTV affiliate, for almost 24 years. They are owned by California Oregon Broadcasting, based in Medford, Ore.

“I am honored to say we are the only Oregon-owned TV station group remaining in our state and have an owner, Patsy Smullin, who believes in both me and this amazing business,” said Metzger.