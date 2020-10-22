MeTV, ‘The Flintstones’ Appear on Fruity Pebbles, Cocoa Pebbles Boxes

MeTV is partnering with Post Consumer Brands to have MeTV and Flintstones branding on Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles cereal. More than 21 million boxes have an interactive Flintstones “spot the difference” search game on the back panel. The boxes will also remind consumers to watch The Flintstones on MeTV.

The Flintstones airs on multicast MeTV 6 p.m. ET/PT weeknights and Sundays 10 a.m. to noon. Pebbles Flintstone is the daughter of Fred and Wilma Flintstone.

“The Flintstones on MeTV is one of the most memorable and iconic series in TV history,” said Will Givens, VP of network marketing for MeTV parent Weigel Broadcasting Co. “The popularity of Pebbles cereal is further testament to the appeal of The Flintstones brand. Partnering with Post Cereals to bring home these special MeTV custom cereal boxes is a fun promotion centered on fans of all ages. Or in this case, fans of the Stone Age.”

Launched in 1971, Pebbles cereal was inspired by the Flintstones character. The Flintstones aired in primetime from 1960 to 1966, and was television’s first animated primetime show when it premiered.

The Flintstones debuted on MeTV on Sept. 30, 2019

“Eating cereal while watching Saturday morning cartoons is a time-honored tradition, and Pebbles cereal is a classic that kids and kids at heart have enjoyed for nearly 50 years,” said Amy Brothers, brand manager for Pebbles cereal. “As a brand whose name was inspired by The Flintstones’ character Pebbles, we’re thrilled to be partnering with MeTV to celebrate this iconic cartoon and add some fun to the day.”