MeTV Hosts ‘Best of Mary Ann’ Event Featuring ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells

MeTV will celebrate Gilligan’s Island star Dawn Wells, who died Dec. 30. The multicast net’s “Best of Mary Ann” event happens Jan. 10 from 2 to 5 p.m. ET/PT, showing “a collection of her most memorable performances from the series,” MeTV said, including episodes “How to be a Hero”, “Don’t Bug the Mosquitoes”, “The Second Ginger Grant”, “The Matchmaker”, “The Postman Cometh” and “Beauty is as Beauty Does.”

“Dawn Wells was truly America’s sweetheart, beloved by fans of all ages for her role as the wholesome and charming Mary Ann,” said Neal Sabin, vice-chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co. “Dawn was a talented actress who was gracious and kind to everyone she met. She was a very special friend to the MeTV Network as our first official celebrity marketing ambassador. We will miss her, but her work on Gilligan’s Island will live forever.”

Created by Sherwood Schwartz, Gilligan’s Island premiered in 1964. Wells played girl-next-door Mary Ann Summers. Bob Denver, Alan Hale Jr. and Tina Louise were also in the cast. Gilligan’s Island lasted three seasons.

Wells became a marketing ambassador for MeTV in 2015 and hosted its “Summer of Me” event.

A “three-hour tour” of Gilligan’s Island airs Sundays 2-5 p.m. ET/PT on MeTV.

Wells died at the age of 82.