MeTV Grabs ‘The Flintstones’

MeTV has picked up The Flintstones, the animated comedy beginning on the multicast network Sept. 30. The show’s premiere coincides, to the day, with The Flintstones’ TV launch 59 years before. It will air back to back Monday-Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

“The Flintstones represents the essence of MeTV -- beloved, family-friendly, timeless programming,” said Neal Sabin, vice chairman of MeTV parent Weigel Broadcasting Co. “No matter the decade, and in this case as far back as the Stone Age, MeTV always delivers the classics for our audience.”

Promotions for The Flintstones began Aug. 12 on MeTV.

Hanna-Barbera produced the show, which aired for six seasons on ABC, beginning in 1960.

The Flintstones followed the adventures of Fred and Wilma Flintstone, their friends Barney and Betty Rubble and, in later seasons, Flintstone children Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm. They also had a pet dinosaur named Dino.

The modern Stone-Age family lived in Bedrock.