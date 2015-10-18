Mets Win Over Cubs Draws 7.9M Viewers

TBS’ coverage of the Mets beating the Cubs in Game 1 of baseball’s National League Championship Series averaged 7.9 million viewers.

The game also recorded a 4.5 U.S. household rating, making it the most-watched and highest-rated NLCS Game 1 ever.

Saturday’s game was up 46% in total viewers from a year ago, when the Cardinals played the Dodgers. And it has a 29% higher rating.

The game also attracted users to Turner TV Everywhere platforms. It recorded 139% more unique visits, an increase of 55% in video stars and 29% great minutes consumed. On social media, impressions were up 343% across Twitter and Bleacher Reports accounts.

Game 2 is Sunday night.