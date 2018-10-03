Mets Star Syndergaard to Guest Star in ‘Vikings’

Noah Syndergaard, star pitcher for the New York Mets, will guest star in season six of History drama Vikings. Syndergaard’s nickname is Thor. Fittingly, he will play a character called Thorbjorn, a Viking warrior who is loyal to Ivar the Boneless. He is shooting his episode in Ireland.

The midseason premiere for season five happens Nov. 28. As Bjorn and Lagertha flee Ivar’s murderous forces with Bishop Heahmun, Ivar’s tyrannical reign over Scandinavia ushers in a new Dark Age.

Season six will have 20 episodes.

Syndergaard stands 6’ 6” and weighs 240 pounds. He won 13 games this season and lost 4. He closed out the season with a shutout win over the Marlins Sept. 30.

Vikings was created by Michael Hirst, who is executive producer along with Morgan O’Sullivan, James Flynn of TM Productions, Sheila Hockin, John Weber of Take 5 Productions, Sherry Marsh and Alan Gasmer. Arturo Interian is executive producer for History.

The series is an Irish/Canadian co-production by TM Productions and Take 5 Productions. It is produced in association with Corus Entertainment.