Mets-Cardinals Opener Drives in Big Number for ESPN2

Sunday night’s Major League Baseball opening day game between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals averaged 2.59 million households and 3.515 million viewers on ESPN2, making it the most-watched season opener on national television since 1994.

A rematch of last year’s National League Championship Series, the game was also the most-watched regular season baseball game ever on the network.

It was the fourth-most watched MLB game overall on the network, trailing three post-season games.

The most recent opening day game to top Sunday’s was a 1994 St. Louis-Cincinnati Reds contest that averaged 2.595 million households and 3.612 million viewers on ESPN.