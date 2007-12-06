Metlin Returns to WTTG Washington
Phil Metlin was named vice president and news director at WTTG Washington, D.C.
He’ll oversee all editorial, business and administrative functions for the Fox owned-and-operated station, reporting to general manager Duffy Dyer. He starts Jan. 7.
Dyer called Metlin “a seasoned local news executive with an unparalleled passion for this business.”
A Pittsburgh native, Metlin comes from Fox station WTXF Philadelphia, where he was news director. He spent the prior decade at WTVT Tampa, Fla. He was at WTTG from 1992-95.
“I’m thrilled to be returning to WTTG and look forward to working with the talented team here,” he said.
