Metlin Returns to WTTG Washington

Phil Metlin was named vice president and news director at WTTG Washington, D.C.

He’ll oversee all editorial, business and administrative functions for the Fox owned-and-operated station, reporting to general manager Duffy Dyer. He starts Jan. 7.

Dyer called Metlin “a seasoned local news executive with an unparalleled passion for this business.”

A Pittsburgh native, Metlin comes from Fox station WTXF Philadelphia, where he was news director. He spent the prior decade at WTVT Tampa, Fla. He was at WTTG from 1992-95.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to WTTG and look forward to working with the talented team here,” he said.