Messina Named KRON San Francisco GM

Ashley Gold Messina, VP and general manager of WDCW Washington, has been named VP and general manager of KRON San Francisco. She starts September 10 and succeeds Brian Greif, who resigned late in 2013 due to health reasons.

KRON is a Media General-owned MyNetworkTV affiliate.

"Ashley is a strong leader and great competitor. She is the right person to take the leadership role at KRON," said Deborah A. McDermott, senior VP of broadcast markets at Media General.

Messina has been with WDCW since 2001 when she joined as a local account executive. She became national sales manager in 2007, general sales manager in 2009 and general manager in 2010.

"It is an honor to work with the great team at KRON," Messina said. "Our mission will be to serve the Bay Area viewers and grow the station."