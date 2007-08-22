'Merv' Episode Boosts Seinfeld

Sony Pictures Television saluted the late Merv Griffin by inserting a different Seinfeld episode into the syndication rotation Monday.

The salute was essentially for a member of the family, since SPT is the former Columbia Pictures Television, which bought Merv Griffin Enterprises in the mid-1980s.

In the Seinfeld episode, Kramer re-creates the set of the old Merv Griffin Show talker in his apartment.

Sony said the episode averaged a 2.4 household rating, up 14% from the previous Monday's 2.1. It was also up 18% in the key 18-49 demo, the company added.