'Merv' Episode Boosts Seinfeld
Sony Pictures Television saluted the late Merv Griffin by inserting a different Seinfeld episode into the syndication rotation Monday.
The salute was essentially for a member of the family, since SPT is the former Columbia Pictures Television, which bought Merv Griffin Enterprises in the mid-1980s.
In the Seinfeld episode, Kramer re-creates the set of the old Merv Griffin Show talker in his apartment.
Sony said the episode averaged a 2.4 household rating, up 14% from the previous Monday's 2.1. It was also up 18% in the key 18-49 demo, the company added.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.