Meredith Vieira Returning to 'Today' for Olympics Coverage

All weekend NBC's Today show was teasing a "legend" who

would return to the program on Monday morning, which turned out to be former

Today co-anchor Meredith Vieira.

Vieira announced that she will rejoin Today for its coverage

of the Summer Olympics in London. Today regularly sends its anchors to the site

of the Olympics for two weeks during NBC's coverage of the Games.

"Of all the things that I did when

I was on the Today show for five years, I think the Olympics was my very

favorite experience," Vieira said.

She will also host the opening ceremony with Matt Lauer and

Bob Costas.

On Tuesday, Ryan Seacrest will make a surprise announcementon Today,

which could include a role for the multi-hyphenate host in NBC's Olympics

coverage as part of a new deal with parent company NBCUniversal.