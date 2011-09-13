Meredith Vieira Joins NBC's Brian WIlliams Newsmagazine

Former Today

co-anchor Meredith Vieira has joined Rock

Center ith Brian Williams as a special correspondent, NBC News said

Tuesday.

In her new role she will contribute reporting to the new

primetime newsmagazine as well as Today,

NBC Nightly News and other NBC News programs, in addition to special network

programming like the 2012 London Olympic Games.

The appointment was expected, as Vieira said at the time of

her Today show exit in June that she

would like to remain with NBC News in some capacity. "If there's a way for me

to stay here, that is where my heart will be," she said at the press conference

last May announcing her departure.

"We would like it to be that she has a ticket back to report

for the Today show anytime she

wants,"

Steve Capus, NBC News president, said at the time. "And there are other

projects that we're working on that we think could be perfect for her skill

set."

Vieira first joined the top-rated morning program as

co-anchor in 2006, replacing the departing Katie Couric. She also currently

hosts the syndicated Who Wants to Be a

Millionaire, a position she's held since 2002.