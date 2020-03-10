Meredith Unit Launches OTT Optimization Platform

Meredith Corp.’s MNI Targeted Media division said it launched a new over-the-top advertising optimization system it is calling motto.

Motto, which works with, MNIx, MNI’s programmatic ad buying platform, offers near real-time conversion indicators for the fast growing connected TV and OTT advertising markets and allows advertisers to see how geography, creative, time of day, different publishers and different devices affect the effectiveness of campaigns.

“This innovative optics dashboard designed exclusively for brands and their agencies expands beyond post-campaign attribution and presents marketers with an unmatched, optimization-based understanding of OTT advertising campaign performance,” said Brooke Willcox, director of digital media at MNI.

Motto can look at foot traffic, site visits, online checkouts and app installs in order to gauge how well campaigns are performing. It provides buyers and advertisers with metrics including Return on Ad Spend and Cost Per Action.

“Our motto platform bridges the gap between CTV/OTT and conversions, providing a solution to the problem marketers face when it comes to inserting a call to action in a CTV/OTT ad,” added Willcox. “This advanced technology unlocks access to a level of reporting and analytics that hasn’t been available in the space. With motto, brands now have a way to track which advertising tactics are driving the highest conversions during a campaign and shift budgets and efforts accordingly.”