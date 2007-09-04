Meredith Names Better Hosts

Meredith named Kimberly Maus and Audra Lowe the hosts of its daily lifestyle program,Better, which premieres in 12 markets Sept. 10.

Maus has been the face of the show, which currently airs on KPTV Portland (Ore.), for the past year, and she has been with the station for nearly a decade. She’ll continue to host from the West Coast.

She’s joined by Lowe, who will host from New York.

Better is an hour-long program focusing on Meredith strengths like homes and parenting. Besides 13 TV stations, Meredith owns magazines Better Homes and Gardens and Family Circle, among others.

The show premieres on Meredith stations in nine markets, along with three more Journal Broadcast Group stations.

“Viewers, advertisers and broadcast groups have been very receptive to the product Meredith Video Solutions is creating,” Meredith president Paul Karpowicz said. “They are delivering service based information to consumers in a highly engaging way.”