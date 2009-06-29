Meredith Finds ‘Better’ Home for Syndie Show

Meredith is moving production operations for its homegrown Better program from KPTV in Portland, Oregon to WFSB Hartford. The relocation aims to help Better grow by having production functions closer to the Meredith Video Solutions studio in New York.

“Better broadcasts in 50 markets nationwide and is quickly becoming a player of scale in women’s lifestyle programming,” said Meredith Video Solutions Executive Vice President Kieran Clarke. “We believe that the close proximity between New York and Hartford will help grow the show by making production more efficient and cost effective.”

WFSB’s Rocky Hill digs are about 110 miles from midtown Manhattan.

Entering its third season, Better is an hour-long daily show that leverages Meredith’s strengths such as homes and parenting. The show is based on content from Meredith brands such as Better Homes and Gardens, Parents and Family Circle.

Clarke ran Meredith’s Portland duopoly before concentrating on Meredith Video Solutions full time.