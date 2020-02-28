Meredith Corp. Names Frierott Chief Financial Officer

Meredith Corp. has announced that Jason Frierott will be taking over as VP and chief financial officer, effective March 9. He will succeed Joe Ceryanec who is retiring March 31. Frierott will report to Meredith Corp. president and CEO Tom Harty.

In his new role at Meredith, Frierott will be responsible for all financial operations such as accounting and planning and will be a key part of strategic planning and mergers and acquisitions.

"Jason has a proven track record of senior financial management of multi-billion-dollar enterprises within the prestigious GE brand," said Harty. "He has led large financial teams, and we look forward to Jason applying his experience and expertise to help us grow Meredith's market-leading competitive position."

Before Meredith, Frierott spent 10 years at GE as chief financial officer and eight years as an executive in their corporate audit staff. He spent 21 years total at GE.

Frierott studied at University of Arizona and earned a bachelor's in business administration. Afterwards he spent three years at GE in their intensive finance management program.

"I'm extremely honored to be chosen to lead the outstanding group of financial professionals at Meredith," said Frierott. "It's an exciting time to be joining Meredith, a proven leader in the media industry across multiple distribution platforms. I look forward to playing a key role as Meredith builds upon its already strong financial position, and helping the company grow shareholder value."