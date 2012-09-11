Men's U.S. Open Tennis Final Reaches 16.2M Viewers
CBS' coverage of Monday's U.S. Open Tennis Men's Championship reached 16.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen estimates.
The five-set match that saw Andy Murray become the first British player to win a major tennis tournament since 1936 was up 37% from last year and was seen by the most viewers in five years. The men's final was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, but was delayed due to Saturday's inclement
weather.
CBS instead aired the women's final in that time slot, reaching 17.7 million viewers, up 35% from last year, and the most since 2002.
The numbers are based on persons 2+ watching at least six minutes of coverage.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.