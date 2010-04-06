Men's Basketball Thriller a Ratings Dunk For CBS

The Duke/Butler thriller on CBS tied for the best national

championship game rating in 11 years. The

game earned a 16.0/25 rating/share, up 34% from last year's North Carolina/Michigan

State final.

The rating tied with the UNC/Illinois final in 2005, which

registered a 16.0/23. The tally is the

highest-rated in metered markets since the 1999 Connecticut/Duke final drew a

16.9/25.

The men's championship, which heavily-favored Duke held on

to win 61-59, drew its highest ratings from 11:30-11:45 with a 20.3/35.

Overall, the NCAA Tournament was up 5% on CBS in overnight

household rating, with a 6.6/14 average.

Last year the tourney tallied a 6.3/13 in metered markets. The overall average ties with 2007 for the

highest rating across the tournament since 2005 (7.3/14).