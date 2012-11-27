Menounos Partners With Emmett/Furla to Launch Unscripted TV Division

Extra host Maria Menounos, along with her

Underman/OmegaGirl Inc. partner Keven Undergaro, have partnered with

Emmett/Furla Films to launch an unscripted TV division.





Projects currently in development are Teen Court,

from rapper/actor Curtis Jackson (50 Cent), about a teen-help program that

seeks to redeem youth offenders under Jackson's and his celebrity friend's

guidance; Jailhouse Weddings, which follows a family of ex-cons-turned-ministers

who wed prisoners to their outside partners; and Stan Lee's Comic Book,

based on Lee's search for the next great comic book creator and character.





"Maria is a trailblazer and one of the hardest working

women in our industry. Keven is a creative innovator who knows how to execute.

Together, with the depth and resources of Emmett/Furla Films, we foresee great

success in the area of unscripted TV. It's yet another exciting achievement for

our company," said Randall Emmett, cofounder of Emmett/Furla Films.





Menounos added: "Randall Emmett is on the path to be

the next Bruckheimer and Keven and I can't wait to share our resources with him

and Emmett/Furla to create the most diverse, fun and groundbreaking roster of

shows."



Tim Sullivan, who was recently promoted to development executive at

Emmett/Furla Films, will serve as liaison to both parties.





Menounos' Underman/OmegaGirl Inc. recently sold their

untitled reality show to the Oxygen Network.