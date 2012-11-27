Menounos Partners With Emmett/Furla to Launch Unscripted TV Division
Extra host Maria Menounos, along with her
Underman/OmegaGirl Inc. partner Keven Undergaro, have partnered with
Emmett/Furla Films to launch an unscripted TV division.
Projects currently in development are Teen Court,
from rapper/actor Curtis Jackson (50 Cent), about a teen-help program that
seeks to redeem youth offenders under Jackson's and his celebrity friend's
guidance; Jailhouse Weddings, which follows a family of ex-cons-turned-ministers
who wed prisoners to their outside partners; and Stan Lee's Comic Book,
based on Lee's search for the next great comic book creator and character.
"Maria is a trailblazer and one of the hardest working
women in our industry. Keven is a creative innovator who knows how to execute.
Together, with the depth and resources of Emmett/Furla Films, we foresee great
success in the area of unscripted TV. It's yet another exciting achievement for
our company," said Randall Emmett, cofounder of Emmett/Furla Films.
Menounos added: "Randall Emmett is on the path to be
the next Bruckheimer and Keven and I can't wait to share our resources with him
and Emmett/Furla to create the most diverse, fun and groundbreaking roster of
shows."
Tim Sullivan, who was recently promoted to development executive at
Emmett/Furla Films, will serve as liaison to both parties.
Menounos' Underman/OmegaGirl Inc. recently sold their
untitled reality show to the Oxygen Network.
