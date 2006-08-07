Mendoza Upped to VP at CBS

Edy Mendoza has been promoted to VP, comedy development, for CBS Entertainment, reporting to Executive VP Wendi Trilling.

Mendoza, director of comedy development since September 2001, will continue to develop and oversee CBS’ new comedy projects after being involved with Two and a Half Men, How I Met Your Mother, The New Adventures of Old Christine and this fall’s The Class.

Having joined the CBS comedy development department in September 1996 as an assistant to Trilling, Mendoza was named supervisor, comedy development, in June 1998 and promoted to manager in June 2000.

As a student at UCLA, Mendoza interned in the CBS media relations department from 1994-96 while earning an undergrad degree in communications.