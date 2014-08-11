‘Men In Blazers’ Move to NBC Sports

Soccer personalities Michael Davies and Roger Bennett will move their popular Men in Blazers show from ESPN to NBC Sports, in time for the start of the 2014-15 Premier League campaign.

The duo, which had achieved fame among soccer fans with their weekly podcasts on ESPN’s Grantland, will bring their show to a multiplatform audience on NBC Sports Group’s platforms. The duo also contributed to ESPN’s coverage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Men in Blazers, which will break down all of the previous weekend’s Premier League action, will air on NBCSN, as well as stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports Live Extra app on Mondays during the BPL season. A special, digital-only version of Men in Blazers will be available on Friday of every Premier League match week. The videos, along with their weekly podcast, will be housed in a Men in Blazers section on NBCSports.com.

All Men in Blazers content will be produced at Embassy Row, a division of Sony Pictures Entertainment, where Michael Davies continues to serve as president.

Bennett will also appear as a special contributor on NBC’s coverage of Premier League action, providing on-site features from the U.K. and monthly studio appearances with Premier League Live host Rebecca Lowe. He will also contribute long-form features to NBCSports.com.

“We are excited to add Men in Blazers to NBC Sports Group’s talented on-air soccer roster,” said Jon Miller, president, programming, NBC Sports Group. “The unique and fresh perspective that Roger and Michael provide will be an entertaining addition to NBC Sports Group’s robust Premier League coverage.”