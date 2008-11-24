Mel's Diner: Is Food Network Looking for Another Iron Chef?
Iron Chef America's Cat Cora is the only female Iron Chef—for now, at least. In a video interview with Mel's Diner, Cora says Food Network is gearing up to find a sixth Iron Chef.
Click here to watch the video.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.