Meloni, Hargitay Seal Deal With 'SVU'

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay have finally sealed a deal that will keep them on Dick Wolf's "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" for the next two years.

Also, NBC said that Christine Lahti is set to guest star in the first four episodes next season of "SVU," while former series regular Stephanie March, who plays ADA Alex Cabot (and returned on a limited basis last season), will once again show up on the drama starting with episode five.

Meloni and Hargitay had been asking for $400,000 an episode - a $25,000-per-seg raise from the approximately $375,000 the duo were making under their most recent deal. Meloni and Hargitay were believed to also be asking for a single point of profit participation in the show.

Talks broke down in the spring over the contract, but NBC nonetheless picked up an 11th season of the hit procedural for fall. Longtime "SVU" showrunner Neal Baer also signed on to remain in charge of the show next season.

Click here for the full story at Variety.com.

Michael Schneider writes for B&C sister publication Daily Variety.