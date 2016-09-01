Mellow Mushroom Sponsors ACC Football on Raycom

Raycom Sports said that Mellow Mushroom will be the presenting sponsor of ACC Network football this season.

The deal gives the pizza chain category exclusivity. In addition to TV ads, Mellow Mushroom will also get exposure on digital and social platforms, Raycom said.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Who doesn’t love Mellow Mushroom?!?” said Raycom Sports CEO Hunter Nickell. “Mellow Mushroom is a sensational brand with roots in the ACC footprint. We are proud and grateful to have Mellow Mushroom as the first ever Presenting Sponsor of ACC Football from Raycom Sports.”

Mellow Mushroom, based in Atlanta, is launching its first multi-market advertising campaign. A series of humorous commercials have been created by ad agency BooneOakley.

“We’re thrilled to be part of ACC Football this fall,” said Annica Kreider, VP of brand development for Mellow Mushroom. “Our guests are very passionate about college football and we know they will love getting to watch the ACC Network game each week at their favorite Mellow or in the comfort of their own home. We’re also excited to introduce our brand to millions of potential new guests through the exposure we’ll receive as part of the sponsorship.”

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HE_-M4B4Vck[/embed]