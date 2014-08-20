Mellon Named WJLA Washington GM; D’Angelo Takes on WSYX Columbus

Dan Mellon, Sinclair group manager, has been named general manager of WJLA Washington and sister cable network NewsChannel 8. Sinclair acquired the properties when its deal for Allbritton closed; Bill Lord was dismissed as WJLA general manager at the time.

Mellon, with direct oversight of Sinclair’s Columbus properties, has been group manager at Sinclair since 2006. With his move to D.C., Tony D'Angelo has been promoted to general manager of WSYX Columbus, with oversight of WTTE, which is programmed by Sinclair under a local marketing agreement, and will oversee sales and other non-programming related services of WWHO based on joint sales and shared services agreements.

"I am excited to announce the promotions of Dan and Tony,” said Steve Marks, co-COO of Sinclair. “They have been loyal employees of the company with a history of success in leading our stations, especially in Columbus, one of our largest and most important markets.”

Mellon was general manager of WSYX from 2005 to 2006 following GM stints at KOVR Sacramento and WUCW Minneapolis. "I am grateful for the opportunity to work with the entire WJLA team as Sinclair expands its footprint to our nation's capital," he said. "In addition to having a world class local television station in Washington, the full-blown news operations at WJLA and NC8 connects the station to breaking news events at all branches of our federal government and allows Sinclair an immediate conduit to provide our local news stations across the country access to their representatives and the decision making that impacts our viewers.”

D’Angelo has been director of sales at WSYX-WTTE-WWHO since 2003.

"I welcome the opportunity to continue my career with Sinclair in Columbus, Ohio, and I am looking forward to leading and working with the teams," he said. "These are exceptional stations with exceptional personnel who are committed to the highest standard of performance.”