Mellody Hobson to Contribute to CBS News on Finance and Economy

CBS News has named Mellody Hobson as a contributor and

analyst on finance and economy. She begins Jan. 20.

Hobson, who is president of Ariel Investments, a Chicago-

and New York-based money management firm, will appear across CBS News platforms

that include CBS This Morning, CBS Evening News, Face the Nation and

radio and online platforms. She is chairman of the board for DreamWorks

Animation SKG Inc. and a director of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Groupon

Inc. and the Starbucks Corporation.

"Mellody has extraordinary passion for financial

literacy-helping people understand and manage their resources in today's

complex global economy," said David Rhodes, president of CBS News.

"We're so pleased to have her insightful analysis of business and

finance."