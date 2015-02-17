Melissa Rivers Joining ‘Entertainment Tonight’

Fashion Police executive producer Melissa Rivers will be stepping in front of the camera for Entertainment Tonight. Rivers, daughter of the late Joan Rivers, will be doing a series of special interviews for the nightly Hollywood news series.

Her inaugural interview, airing Thursday, Feb. 19, will be with Neil Patrick Harris, who is hosting the Academy Awards for the first time Sunday, Feb. 22 on ABC.

“Melissa’s ability to connect with people is matched only by her wit, curiosity and warmth,” said Brad Bessey, ET's executive producer. “I'm excited to see what we can create together.”

ET is produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution.