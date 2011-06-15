Melissa McCarthy and Joshua Jackson to Announce Emmy Noms July 14

Mike & Molly's Melissa McCarthy and Fringe's Joshua Jackson will announce the nominations for the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards on July 14, it was announced Wednesday.

The two TV stars will join John Shaffner, chairman/CEO, Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for the 5:40 a.m. (PT) live announcement. Douglass M. Stewart will produce his 20th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations announcement. The ceremony will take place at the Television Academy's Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood, Calif.

The 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sunday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. on Fox.