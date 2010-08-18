'Melissa and Joey' Premiere Scores Record Ratings for ABC Family

Melissa & Joey premiered on ABC Family Tuesday night to the network's best ever series debut among the key adults 18-49 demo with 1.3 million viewers.

The series was also the most-watched comedy debut on record with 2.2 million total viewers tuning in.

It ranked sixth among all of the ABC Family's series premieres.

Melissa & Joey was one of the last three original series

ordered by former ABC Family President Paul Lee before he was namedPresident of ABC Entertainment Group in July. The other two series, Pretty Little Liars and Huge, have also enjoyed record premiere numbers for the network in key demos this summer.