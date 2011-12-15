Melanie Frankel Named VP, Comedy Series at USA

Melanie Frankel has joined USA Network as VP, original

comedy series as the number-one cable network looks to ramp up its development

of scripted half-hours.

She will focus on comedy development and production and

report to Bill McGoldrick, USA's senior VP of original scripted programming.

The network has already greenlit two comedy pilots, an untitled project from

Douglas McGrath starring Nathan Lane and Paging

Dr. Fred.

"As we aggressively expand our scripted portfolio to

include half-hours, this is the perfect time to add an experienced comedy

executive to our team," said McGoldrick. "We feel lucky

to have found someone with Melanie's keen instincts, depth of

experience and collaborative spirit as we create our own distinctive brand of

comedy with the most talented minds in the genre."

Frankel was most recently director of comedy for ABC Studios

where she was the primary executive for overall/script deals with numerous

production companies and oversaw the developing of pilots like ABC Family's Great State of Georgia.