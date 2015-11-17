Mel B Spices Up Pop Special ‘Celebrity Inc.’

Entertainer Mel B stars in the one-hour special Celebrity Inc., which airs on Pop Nov. 30. Celebrity Inc. “takes viewers inside the multi-billion dollar industry of celebrity endorsements,” according to the cable net.

Mel B, born Melanie Janine Brown, was Scary Spice in the British pop group the Spice Girls. With an assist from the invention launchpad Edison Nation, she meets with inventors to create, market and sell their products on Celebrity. The winning selection will be revealed during the special and, with Mel B’s imprimatur, sold on Cyber Monday on home shopping channel Evine Live after the special.

“Celebrity-branded products are a multi-billion dollar business and in our hyper-connected world, more culturally relevant than ever,” said Paul Adler, senior VP, original programming and development, Pop. “Our special will give viewers a fascinating first-hand look at how celebrity-endorsed products are created from their inception to launch.”

Celebrity Inc. is executive produced by Robert Friedman of Bungalow Media + Entertainment, LLC, Colby Gaines of Back Roads Entertainment, John Shea, and Gregg Smith of Edison Nation.

Said Mel B: “It’s been an absolute thrill to partner on the launch of a new product that reflects my interests and lifestyle.”