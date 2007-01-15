Meidel Tops MyNetworkTV

Industry veteran Greg Meidel has been named president of MyNetworkTV, reporting to Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations.

Meidel’s arrival comes as the netlet is looking to chart a new course, with its all-telenovela strategy failing to gain ratings traction. Many options are on the table, including one that is believed to involve leasing out the 8-9 p.m. hour to producers.

In making the announcement, Abernethy said: “Greg is a proven leader and one of the most respected television executives in the business. These qualities, along with his unique ability to translate a vision into a business of scale, make him the ideal person for this position. I’m thrilled to have him on the MyNetworkTV team.”

Most recently, Meidel served as the president of programming for CBS Paramount Domestic Television, where he oversaw first-run programming in syndication including Judge Judy, Dr. Phil and Entertainment Tonight.

Previously, Meidel served as President, COO and Partner of Massive Media Group (MMG), a technology-driven company providing digital rights management for the convergence of content and technology over the Internet.

“I couldn’t be more excited about joining MyNetworkTV,” said Meidel. “I look forward to working with the talented group of people here to grow the network and ensure that it reaches its full potential.”

Meidel previously served as President and COO of Twentieth Television from 1992-1995, where he was in charge of all first-run and reality programming for network and syndication, including America’s Most Wanted, Cops and A Current Affair.

In addition, he supervised all cable, station and advertiser sales for The Simpsons, NYPD Blue and The X-Files.

He also served as chairman and CEO of the Universal Television Group from 1996-1998, where he was responsible for all television properties, including network and first-run production, worldwide distribution and the oversight of USA Network.

In addition, Meidel held a variety of management positions of increasing responsibility at Paramount from 1979-1992.