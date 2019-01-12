Megyn Kelly Officially Departs NBC

Anchor Megyn Kelly is no longer an NBC employee, agreeing to a $30 million package to depart, according to the New York Times, that sum representing the outstanding balance on her contract. Kelly, who made her name at Fox News Channel, had a three-year, $69 million contract with NBC.

She last appeared on NBC Oct. 24, apologizing for her remarks a day before about white people dressing up in blackface for Halloween. "Back when I was a kid, that was O.K. as long as you were dressing up as a character," she said.

A primetime star at Fox News, Kelly left the cable net after 13 years in January 2017 to anchor the 9 a.m. block of Today and a Sunday news mag at NBC, and contribute to breaking news coverage. Kelly's aggressive interviewing style didn't quite click on Today, and her Sunday show disappointed in the ratings.

Megyn Kelly Today, as the Today 9 a.m. hour was titled, was canceled Oct. 26.

Today meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is hosting the third hour of the morning show with Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones.