Megyn Kelly Hosting Special on Fox Broadcast

Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly will appear in her first primetime special on the Fox Broadcast Network on May 23.

Bill Geddie, a veteran who executive produced ABC’s The View, will be the executive producer of the special.

The one-hour special will feature interviews with celebrities from the world of politics, entertainment and other areas of human interest.

Kelly has gotten a lot of attention during this election season because of criticism from Donald Trump, who has complained about some of the questions she’s asked during presidential debates.