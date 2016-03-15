Trending

Megyn Kelly Hosting Special on Fox Broadcast

Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly will appear in her first primetime special on the Fox Broadcast Network on May 23.

Bill Geddie, a veteran who executive produced ABC’s The View, will be the executive producer of the special.

The one-hour special will feature interviews with celebrities from the world of politics, entertainment and other areas of human interest.

Kelly has gotten a lot of attention during this election season because of criticism from Donald Trump, who has complained about some of the questions she’s asked during presidential debates.