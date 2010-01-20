Megyn Kelly Gets Afternoon Show on Fox News
Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is getting her own show. Beginning Feb. 1, Kelly, the current America's
Newsroom co-anchor with Bill Hemmer, will helm her own program from 1-3
p.m. It will replace Live Desk, which is currently co-anchored by
Martha MacCallum and Trace Gallagher. MacCallum will join Hemmer on America's
Newsroom, which airs from 9-11 a.m. Gallagher will continue to contribute
to various Fox News programs.
"We've been incredibly fortunate to develop two valuable assets in Bill
Hemmer and Megyn Kelly-dividing their journalistic expertise across our daytime
lineup will only serve to broaden our strength as a network," Michael
Clemente, senior VP of news editorial, said in a statement.
Kelly will continue to do her
Thursday "Kelly File" segment on The
O'Reilly Factor. Her new program will focus on the news of
the day and also will include interviews and analysis as well as her
signature legal segment "Kelly's Court."
