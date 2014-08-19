Megan Alexander Tapped as CBS Newspath Special Correspondent

Megan Alexander has been tapped to serve as special correspondent for CBS Newspath.

Alexander will continue contributing to the television syndicated magazine Inside Edition in addition to her duties for CBS Newspath, the 24-hour TV newsgathering service for all of CBS’ stations and broadcasters. In the past, she has reported on crime, politics, entertainment and the Super Bowl for Inside Edition.

The Seattle native is a former anchor and reporter for KENS-TV, the CBS affiliate in San Antonio, Texas, where she hosted entertainment and home improvement shows. Alexander, a graduate of Westmont College, also previously worked at Metro Networks and Nashville’s WZTV-TV.