Meg Oliver Named CBS News Correspondent

Meg Oliver has been named correspondent at CBS News. She will be based in New York and will report for all CBS News programs and platforms, including CBS This Morning, CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell and CBSN. She has been a correspondent at CBS Newspath, a newsgathering service for CBS stations and broadcasters around the world.

Oliver joined CBS News in 2006 as the overnight anchor of Up to the Minute and a correspondent for The Early Show. In 2009 she was a correspondent and anchor for ABC News. She returned to CBS News as a freelancer in 2015, where she also anchored on CBSN.

Oliver had previously been an anchor at KGPE Fresno, and anchor-reporter at WKBD-WWJ, a CBS-owned operation in Detroit. Earlier, she was a reporter in Seattle for Northwest Cable News and anchor-reporter at KCFW Kalispell.